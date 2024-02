The 10th annual online auction of the Naples Winter Wine Festival raised more than $1 million to support the mission of the Naples Children & Education Foundation.

These record-breaking online auction proceeds are in addition to the more than $33 million raised Jan. 27 at the 24th annual live auction at the wine festival. Since its inception in 2015, the online auction has raised a total amount of nearly $4.5 million, NCEF announced Jan. 31.

The more than 100 lots in the online auction—which ran from 8 a.m. Jan 19 to 5 p.m. Jan 30—drew bidders from across the country. Lots included rare collectible wines, private wine tastings, over-the-top dinners with well-known chefs, exotic vacations, custom art and luxury excursions.

