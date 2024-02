Aubrey Carter, victim of the homicide. CREDIT: FMPD

Authorities are asking the public for help regarding a homicide investigation after Aubrey Byron Carter’s body was found in a field in Fort Myers.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, if you know anything about the semi-truck in the picture below with the faded emblem saying “Henderson Trucking… Pride through Performance,” contact FMPD at 239-321-7700. Vehicle in question. CREDIT: FMPD

Another distinctive marking on the semitruck is the number 53, shown on the upper right corner of the box trailer.

The semi-truck was seen on camera driving away from the area where the body was found.

Carter’s body was found by police in an empty field on Saturday, Jan. 27, at 1500 Markland Avenue.

Since this is an active investigation, so no other information will be released for the time being.