WINK News Meteorologist Zach Maloch is tracking a cold start to your Thursday as a cold front drops morning temperatures.

Here’s what to expect for the next four days:

Thursday: A chilly start to the day as temperatures are recorded in the 40’s and lower 50’s.

Southwest Florida will see a mostly sunny day start to the day with high clouds moving in by midday.

Those high clouds will give a cloudier appearance to the sky. Temperature highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and cool start to the day with temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. More clouds will move into the area through the day which will sometimes overlap the sunshine in the afternoon.

Temperature highs will be in the mid 70’s.

Saturday: Gorgeous day expected with more sun than clouds through the afternoon. This day will be best for outdoor plans as the Weather Authority is tracking rain and storms for Sunday.

Temperature highs to be in the mid 70’s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy start to the day with temperatures starting in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

A few rain showers are possible during the morning hours, but scattered to widespread rain and storms will be with us from midday through the afternoon.

There is a possibility of storms becoming a bit on the stronger side with high winds, lightning and heavy rain as the main threats.

There is a possibility of storms becoming a bit on the stronger side with high winds, lightning and heavy rain as the main threats.

