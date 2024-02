LCSO investigating scene near Lehigh Acres. CREDIT: WINK News

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a scene involving a shattered car windshield near State Road 82 and Green Meadow Road near Lehigh Acres.

WINK News witnessed a woman and child walking out of a purple car and going inside an LCSO vehicle, Friday afternoon. Silver sedan with a shattered back windshield. CREDIT: WINK News

Lehigh Acres Fire Rescue arrived at the scene shortly before 5 p.m., and has since departed the scene.

Deputies were seen taking pictures of the windshield and collecting something off the ground to place in a white box.

A silver sedan remains at the scene with a shattered back windshield. LCSO put two cones near the sedan.

Pictures show several LCSO vehicles with deputies still at the scene, as of 5:15 p.m.

They have yet to confirm what exactly shattered the window.

