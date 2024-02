The STARability Foundation in Collier County has changed many lives including Laura Georgelos and her daughter Tori.

“Tori is a wonderful, fun, bubbly 28 year old and she loves doing crafts and participating in sports and activities, said Georgelos, who’s also a 2024 STAR Gala Co-chair. “She loves the socialization of her friends and peers.”

The organization helps developmentally disabled adults and holds a special place in Georgelos’ heart.

“Tori was diagnosed as intellectually disabled when she was around two years old. And we had been in the chicago area residing for our entire lives and her life, but had always vacationed in naples, florida and loved it. And we were looking for an excuse to move down here just to make sure that tori had something to make her days meaningful and keep her engaged,” Georgelos said.

They have a program called the Trailblazer Academy which partners with local businesses and offers their star participants the opportunity to work.

“She really enjoys participating in art class,” said Georgelos. “She’s going to have an art exhibition through STARability in May, and she really enjoys work. She has a job at Air Bar, and that is job coached by STARability. She he loves doing her work. She loves her colleagues there.”

Advocating for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities has been a passion of Georgelos for 28 years, inspired by Tori and her friends.

“To know that your child is engaged and happy and learning new skills and advancing, especially at age 28… You’re always told that there’s a ceiling to what these kids potential is going to reach. And starability has more than proven that they can break through that that ceiling and she’s making gains every day,” said Georgelos.

The STARability Foundation is hosting its 6th annual STAR Gala this Saturday. The fundraiser is held at the Ritz Carlton golf resort in Naples, and this year’s inspirational travel theme is Italy.

To learn more, click here.