Credit: Bonita Springs Fair

The Bonita Springs Fair begins this weekend with food, rides and entertainment for all ages.

The fair will open Friday and continue daily through Feb. 18.

The fair will be held on the grounds of the Bonita Springs Poker Room, formerly known as the Naples-Fort Myers Greyhound Track, at 10601 Bonita Beach Road.

“We’re so excited to bring this family-friendly fair back to Bonita Springs,” said Brian Schuman, owner of Fair Productions.

The Bonita Springs Fair will feature 30 state-fair-style amusement rides, a 100-foot-tall ferris wheel, and a carnival-style midway featuring games and food options.

“The Bonita Holiday Fair quickly became a tradition for Southwest Florida,” said Schuman, “but the most common feedback we got from our fair-goers is they wished it came at a less hectic time of year. Happily, we were able to make that happen, and are delighted to be back this February with the Bonita Springs Fair.”

Regular admission, including all entertainment, will be $10, and unlimited rides will be $30 on-site at the fair. All shows are free with fair admission.

This year’s shows and attractions include The Magic of Lance Gifford, Rosaries’ Royal Racing Pigs, The Victoria Thrill Circus and a giant petting corral.

Tickets and admission prices are available at Bonitafair.com.