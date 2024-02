Texas-based Dakota Premium Hardwoods, which has been doing business at Enterprise Charlotte Airport Park since December, planned its grand opening at the 378,000-square-foot building where it leases space at 9450 Piper Road near Punta Gorda Airport.

Occupying 72,000 square feet, Dakota Premium Hardwoods will have its official opening March 22, Branch Manager Marv Lawrence said.

The white building with blue trim housing Dakota Premium Hardwoods can be seen from Interstate 75 near exit 161 and from Jones Loop Road in Punta Gorda.

