Miracle Moment: Brighten your stay at Golisano Children’s Hospital

A positive attitude can do more than brighten up a person’s day, it can scientifically improve health outcomes as well.

At Golisano Children’s Hospital, an employee with an exceptionally sunny disposition has been raising the spirits of patients and families alike.

Shery Yimin is one of the first people you will see upon entering the children’s hospital and is always prepared to brighten a mood despite the scary conditions of such a facility.

“I try to take care of them as comfortably as possible because, well, I am a mom, and I want them to feel comfortable,” said Yimin. “I know that anytime a new patient arrives, it can be a little bit scary.”

Earning her mascot title “Sunny,” Yimin is always prepared with a special toy for just the right moment or a victory dance for when families prepare to go home.

Yimin told WINK News that she’s witnessed many miracles while working at Golisano, one of which was Caleb Ziegelbauer.

Ziegelbauer was given four days to live after nearly succumbing to a brain-eating amoeba, yet he was able to survive and recover.

Yimin remembers being by Ziegelbauer’s side during his recovery, as she remarks on his milestones of walking, talking and hugging her.

Ziegelbauer is one of the many cases celebrated by Yimin.

“I guess it’s like I’ve never stopped being a mom; that’s what I love to do,” said Yimin. “This is like an extended family for me.”