The Lee Board of County Commissioners have approved a contract for the Sunniland/Nine Mile Run Drainage Improvement Project in eastern Lee County to improve water quality and mitigate flooding for downstream properties.

The project was approved on Tuesday to replace dysfunctional weirs to restore flow control and increase storage in the drainage ditch system, improving groundwater recharge and additional nutrient uptake by plants.

Proposed operable gated weir structures will mitigate flooding with the ability to draw down water levels ahead of a significant storm event.

The $1.49 million contract is with Fort Myers-based Thomas Marine Construction.

The project was also awarded a $300,000 grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

The Sunniland property was formerly a state facility now leased and managed by Florida Gulf Coast University.

Lee County staff worked with FGCU and the state to acquire a drainage easement to implement the project.

Nine Mile Run is a tributary to the Caloosahatchee River.

According to the county, the approximately 2,000-acre drainage area for the Nine Mile Run watershed is generally bounded on the north by Orange River and the Sunniland Canal, on the east and south by Buckingham Road and on the west by a portion of Pangola Drive.