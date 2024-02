A car has stuck a pedestrian crossing SR-776 East, beyond Gulfstream Blvd and Wilmington Blvd. Credit: WINK

A person was fatally hit by a vehicle on the intersection of McCall Road and Coliseum Boulevard in Charlotte County.

The Florida Highway Patrol and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Department responded to this crash at around 3:20 a.m., on Tuesday.

Around four FHP patrol vehicles are present on the scene along with one CCSO vehicle.

There are two sedans present at the scene; however, it is unknown if either of the two cars had any involvement in the crash.

As of 6:30 a.m., the scene has been cleared and regular traffic has resumed.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

