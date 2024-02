The Lee County GOP is challenging Riverdale High School over a flag posted up in a classroom.

It has the messages: “Hate has no home here,” “black lives matter,” and other flags that ignite controversy.

Both sides were chanting loudly for their respective causes during the protest outside the school board building on Tuesday.

There were about half a dozen Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies in between the groups, but that didn’t stop them from shouting at each other.

Both groups said they want to stop bullying and stand for children’s rights, but the two groups do not agree on how to meet those goals.

On the Lee Gop side, they want the flag taken down, and they agree with the book bans through the Parental Rights in Education Act.

On the purple group side, they want to see that teacher supported, not attacked, for the flag in their classroom.

There is nothing on the school board agenda that will impact what either group wants to see done, but both sides filled out plenty of public comment forms.

We’ll let you know how those public comments go once we head back in.