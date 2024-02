Bryan Marcos, 20. Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a string of harassing and disturbing text messages threatening to attack his former boss.

According to the CCSO police report, Bryan Marcos, 20, was arrested on Monday after deputies were called to investigate a suspicious incident at a convenience store located on Vanderbilt Beach Road.

In the report, the general manager stated that Marcos was had recently quit his position at the store following a disagreement with not allowing him to smoke marijuana during his break.

On Jan. 9, Marcos began sending his former general manager text messages, calling him a pedophile, threatening to sue and claiming to be mistreated while being employed.

The text messages then continued to devolve into showing the managers personal information, threatening to expose his home address, phone number, his mother’s phone number and the victim’s social security number, the report states.

The harassment culminated with stating that the victim was going to end up dead like his father, knowing that the victim’s father had passed away 10 years ago.

According to CCSO, Marcos entered the store on Monday to purchase gasoline. The clerk working the register had messaged the store manager, alerting him of Marcos’ entering the store.

In the surveillance footage, Marcos allegedly had a bag on his person. Fearing for the safety of the clerk, the general manager ordered the clerk to hit the robbery alarm.

The clerk then accidentally pressed the wrong button, shutting down the gas pumps.

Marcos re-entered the store to ask for his change. After briefly talking with the clerk, Marcos then allegedly said that he would return to the store on Tuesday to shoot the general manager.

According to the victim, Marcos sent death threats over text messages following the visit to the store.

In the report, CCSO writes that Marcos texted, ” I’ll shoot you. You better answer me right now.” and “You’re a bitch, watch when you into work tomorrow, I’m going to wait for you outside.”

After interviewing witnesses of the situation, deputies were able to eventually locate Marcos while conducting a traffic stop at the intersection of Olde Cypress Boulevard and Logan Boulevard.

Marcos was arrested and charged with Intimidation and Threatening to kill or bodily harm another person.