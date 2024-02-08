‘This conspiracy all fell around drugs and money’ Charlotte County Sheriff announces arrests for Trails End murders

Charlotte County’s sheriff has released details around the murders at Trails End Drive, and it was somehow motivated by drugs and money.

Sheriff William Prummel held a press conference Thursday afternoon, regarding the double murder case.

During the press conference, Prummel announced Kelly Schiano and Everett Harper were arrested for the deaths of Schiano’s husband Mario Schiano and Anthony Galotti.

“This conspiracy all fell around drugs and money,” said Prummel.

The investigation revealed the victims were heavily into the drug trade.

Court documents list a third person as a co-defendant, but their identity has not yet been revealed.

Asked if there was anyone else involved in these murders, Prummel responded, “If there is another individual responsible out there, I think you want us all to catch them, correct? So I’m not going to reveal certain information to you because we don’t need to get it out there until we know it’s not going to jeopardize the case.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the CCSO non-emergency number (941) 639-2101 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 780-TIPS.

This is still an active investigation and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.