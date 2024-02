Credit WINK News.

One person is dead after a motorcycle versus vehicle crash in Englewood.

The Florida Highway Patrol map shows the east and westbound lanes of South McCall Road are shut down.

The crash happened near the intersection of Sunnybrook Boulevard Thursday night.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the scene with FHP.

It’s not clear if anyone else was hurt.

We’ve reached out for more information.

Stay tuned to WINK News for updates on this story.