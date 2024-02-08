Patrol car crashes in Port Charlotte

Florida Highway Patrol vehicle. Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

A patrol car crashed on Tamiami Trail in Charlotte County on Thursday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, authorities arrived at the Port Charlotte scene just before 11:30 a.m.

The crash happened on Tamiami Trail off O’Donnell Boulevard.

The roads are clear, and there is no traffic at the scene as of 1:15 p.m.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the crash or what department the patrol car belonged to.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.