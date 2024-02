A man has been arrested after a brief foot chase following an attempted bank robbery on First Street in downtown Fort Myers.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the man had attempted to rob a bank at around 10 a.m. on Friday.

Once officers arrived, the suspect attempted to flee from the crime scene.

The brief chase concluded with officers stunning the man with a Taser.

An ambulance was called to examine the man. He was medically cleared and then arrested.

The identity of the man has not been released.