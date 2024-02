Two people charged with the double murder on Trails End Drive in Charlotte County are set to appear in court.

Kelly Schiano and Everett Harper are accused of killing Mario Schiano (her husband) and Anthony Galotti.

During a press conference held on Thursday, Charlotte County Sheriff William Prummel said that drugs and money were the motives for the double murder.

During the conference, Prummel was unable to go into detail regarding the case, as the importance of releasing as little information as possible was paramount in figuring out the prime suspects.

When asked by the press about other people being involved in this case, Prummel stated that other people could be involved and that more arrests are likely.

Prummel then mentioned that the prosecutors for this case may be obtaining information from an inside prison source.

WINK News spoke with attorney Scot Goldberg regarding the complexity of this case.

Goldberg mentioned that the sheriff’s office would need a “mountain” of physical evidence; however, already having two people charged with murder could mean that the prosecution had potentially flipped one of the defendants.

“It sounds like they were brought in because they found the actual shooter or shooters and were able to flip them. I think they would have to have done that pretty quickly,” said Goldberg. “They would need a lot of corroborating evidence for what the informants are telling them and charge them this quickly while feeling this confident.”

Schiano and Harper are expected to appear in court at 1:30 p.m., on Friday at the Charlotte County Courthouse.