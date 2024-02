Yellow crime scene tape has been wrapped around a Circle-K on Country Club Boulevard in Cape Coral.

The convenience store located near Viscaya Parkway was reported to have the yellow tape at around 2 a.m., on Monday.

Upon examination of the scene, a bag, a cell phone, and a wallet were found.

It is currently unknown why there is a police presence at the Circle-K.

The Cape Coral Police Department is investigating the scene.

The scene has been cleared as of 4 a.m., therefore Monday morning traffic will not be affected by the investigation.

