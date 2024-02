Rotonda Boulevard South bridge. (Credit: WINK News)

The bridge over Oakland Hills Creek in Rotonda will be closed later this month.

The closure begins Feb. 20 and will continue until March 19 and is necessary to rehabilitate the bridge.

Travelers will be directed to a detour with signage and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.

The Public Works Department reminds motorists always to be alert and to exercise caution when traveling near construction zones.