A man has been arrested for allegedly having drugs in his house after previously being released from prison on drug charges.

On Tuesday, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Bureau executed a search warrant at 2817 Southwest Hillsborough Avenue Lot 6 in Arcadia.

According to the sheriff’s office, as they approached the residence, a vehicle sped off.

The driver, 21-year-old Brian Salcedo, had recently been released from prison on felony drug charges and had failed to register as a felon in the county. Deputies then conducted a traffic stop.

While the search was conducted inside the residence, detectives uncovered over 15 pounds of marijuana, 17 THC smoking devices, various THC edibles and alarming drug paraphernalia.

Additionally, a firearm with ammunition was also seized, despite Salcedo’s status as a convicted felon, which strictly prohibits him from firearm possession.

Salcedo is facing charges for possession of marijuana with intent to sell or deliver, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to register as a convicted felon.

Tamia Yvonne Randolph and Victoria Alexandra Randolph were also arrested and have since been released on bond by the courts.

They currently face charges related to the possession and distribution of illegal substances.