6 arrested for numerous drug offenses in Charlotte County

Gina Cosenza, 57, Coedy Walsh, 42, Cole Miller, 37, Gina Vigliotti, 60, James Whidden, 31, Neil Puterbaugh, 50. Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

Six people were arrested as a result of an active search warrant in Punta Gorda, leading to numerous drug charges.

CCSO arrested Gina Cosenza, 57, Coedy Walsh, 42, Cole Miller, 37, Gina Vigliotti, 60, James Whidden, 31, Neil Puterbaugh, 50, were arrested on Tuesday after the narcotics unit served search warrant at 730 Del Ray Place.

According to CCSO, the address had been under investigation for multiple accounts of drug activity, overdosing, and vehicle traffic going into the residence had been reported.

Upon further investigation, the six people had been located within the residence along with numerous baggies of crack cocaine, individually packaged for resale, meth, marijuana and hydrocodone pills.

The six individuals were then placed under arrest and charged with a variety of drug related offenses.