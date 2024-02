People are poaching up spots for the Edison Festival of Light parade this weekend.

The parade is part of more than 80 years of tradition that still stands in Fort Myers.

People are pumped. This is a parade that screams southwest Florida. It is known as the largest night parade in the southeast.

The organizer said people should plan to get here early because parking will be no joke.

An organizer of the parade who has been on the board for 25 years said parking on a good day in downtown Fort Myers is already a struggle, so on Saturday, you better pack your patients and be prepared when you come downtown.

There will be road closures, and there will be people crowding the sidewalks.

He suggests if you are coming out tomorrow, you better get here close to 3 p.m. to find parking four hours before the parade steps off.

“People come down and make a whole big day and night of it,” said Ted Fitzgeorge, a 25-year board member. “It’s like a big college town in certain respects because there’s tailgates, people have smokers and barbecues, and it’s a great family event.”