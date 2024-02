Credit WINK News.

A 2-year-old has died in a drowning incident.

Fort Myers Police officers responded to Retreat at Vista Lakes apartments on Saturday for an unresponsive child in the pond.

Officers and emergency workers took over life-saving measures from bystanders until EMS arrived.

EMS transported the child to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Detectives are still investigating the incident and its cause.

