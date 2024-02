Sunday service went on for the first time days after a massive fire caused severe damage to Villas Wesleyan Church in South Fort Myers.

The cross was carried out carefully, saved from the flames, as other things were turned to ashes, but with hard work and a passionate community, people came together for the Sunday morning tradition.

And because of this, pastor Wesley Wickard is positive about the future of the damaged church.

“They brought out our cross, which was like, right where the damage was in the church, but they literally like carrying that out It was just a kind of a really beautiful moment of respect. And going above and beyond,” he said.

The service started at 10:30 a.m.

Pastor Wickard said he wants to bring hope to their community in the midst of their recovery.