Back home and it feels so good.

One by one, Tampa Bay Rays players returned to Port Charlotte as the full roster reported to spring training and as players showed up so did fans.

Last year, the Rays didn’t play at the Charlotte County Sports Complex because of damage from Hurricane Ian.

Fans are excited to be back.

“It’s baseball fever. We’re calling it,” said Rays fan Dewey Singleton.

Making the drive from Tampa to Port Charlotte for the first day of full-squad workouts is tradition for Singleton.

“This is a national holiday to me. I grew up loving baseball and grew up loving The Rays. Baseball always has a special place in my heart, and I’ve tried to pass it along to my son and my nephew,” Singleton said.

He’s been bringing his son Charles to spring training since he was a baby.

This year, his nephew Rome Stoeck tagged along as well.

Stoeck’s goal for the day was to get as many autographs as he could, and lucky for him, the players were happy to oblige.

Pitcher Taj Bradley didn’t leave a ball, jersey or card untouched after his morning workout.

He said he’s all about fan interaction.

“Even at fan fest, I was telling them I’m here to meet you guys and to see who’s in the stands supporting us and cheering for us. Even through the bad games, they’re here cheering for us. It’s cool meeting the fans and the excitement they have. It makes me more excited, too,” Bradley said.

Charlotte County native Anthony Brescia has been a diehard Rays fan since 1999.

“We followed them more closely when they started to train over here in Port Charlotte in 2008,” Brescia said.

He doesn’t miss a spring practice, so he’s thrilled to have the Rays back after missing them last season.

“We missed them. Yeah, this is enjoyable. We’ve been here a few days now, and we’ve really gotten some nice autographs, so it’s been a pleasure,” Brescia said.

The Rays host the Braves for their first spring training game on Saturday.