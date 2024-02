Ken Hackett watched with interest when Lamborghini of Naples opened late last year in East Naples. The buyers there looked like potential new clients for Prima Auto Condos, a planned luxury vehicle condominium complex.

Prima Auto Condos started taking reservations and already has sold 10 of 33 units, said Hackett, a Naples resident. They will be located at 9004 Tamiami Trail E., and construction should begin later this year.

Primal Partners LLC is the name of the company behind the project, and it includes co-Chairman Tony Pompeo.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.