White truck involved in deadly hit and run. CREDIT: FMPD

Fort Myers police have found the truck involved in a deadly hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Palm Beach Boulevard, just West of Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard, on Monday at approximately 2:08 a.m.

Police located the truck in North Fort Myers and credited the community with their help in finding it.

The truck was one out of two vehicles involved in the incident.

Police already recovered the first vehicle, a maroon SUV.