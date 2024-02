CREDIT: FHP

A deadly motorcycle crash has shut down State Road 82 off Columbus Boulevard in Lehigh Acres.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers were dispatched to the scene shortly before 4:30 p.m. before arriving less than 30 minutes later on Wednesday. 🚨TRAFFIC ADVISORY🚨



Please be advised all of SR 82 is closed at the intersection of Columbus Blvd due to a motorcycle crash with 1 known involved injury.



Motorists are asked to use extreme caution in the area & seek an alternate route, if possible. — Carmine Marceno – Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) February 21, 2024

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is an active scene and, WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.