In the heart of Charlotte, Collier and Lee counties, an extraordinary initiative is combating food insecurity among low-income seniors.

The Harry Chapin partner agency’s Care and Share Senior Feeding Program stands as a beacon of hope, providing essential nutrition to over 2,200 seniors each month.

Thursday’s distribution for seniors was at the Wintergarden Presbyterian Church in Port Charlotte.

Nutrition for Seniors

The program targets seniors ages 55 and over who face financial constraints, ensuring they receive nutritious and easy-to-prepare meals.

Eligible seniors receive thoughtfully curated kits containing pre-packaged food items like meals, shelf-stable fruits, vegetables, proteins, cheeses and grains. The program also supplements kits with fresh produce and frozen meat whenever possible, enhancing their nutritional value.

Volunteer Perspective

Volunteer Kimberly Laurence, who is deeply involved in running the Care and Share program, highlighted its significance in aiding seniors grappling with basic necessities due to limited incomes.

Laurence shares success stories like those of one woman who, with support from the program, transitioned from financial struggle to entrepreneurship.

Seniors Receiving

Josephine Nasuta and Felli Adamo, recipients of food assistance, expressed profound gratitude for the program’s support.

Nasuta appreciates the welcoming atmosphere and essential relief from financial burdens.

Nasuta encourages other seniors to seek help without hesitation.

Adamo said the program’s financial assistance enables her to allocate savings toward supporting her son’s medical needs.

Community Collaboration

The program’s success is a testament to community help, with over 60 dedicated volunteers and partnering agencies ensuring a diverse range of food items.

The Harry Chapin partner agency’s Care and Share senior feeding program is more than a food distribution initiative; it’s a beacon of hope for seniors in Southwest Florida.

Through compassionate efforts and community support, the program uplifts spirits, nourishes bodies and fosters a community where no individual goes hungry.

Are you a senior in need food?

Care and Share distributes food boxes containing meat, cheese and other essentials, with a major distribution event every fourth Thursday of the month at the Wintergarden Presbytarian Church in Port Charlotte.

Click here for info on donating to WINK FEEDS FAMILIES – March To A Million Meals.