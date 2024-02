A 42-year-old woman who was reported missing is back home in Fort Myers thanks to a police canine.

Becca Jeanne Silva was last seen at 1774 Veronica Shoemaker Blvd. at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Wednesday morning, Deputy Elwell and K-9 Remington responded to the scene to help find the Silva.

Upon arrival, it was learned that Silva actually left a home on Starnes Avenue on Wednesday.

Deputy Elwell used scent evidence from a K-9 scent kit to retrieve odor from Silva’s pillow. Deputy Elwell then responded to the address on Starnes Avenue to trace her steps from the home.

During the response, Remington established a track from the address on Starnes Avenue and worked his way north, crossing over Michigan Avenue.

As Remington entered the parking lot of Iglesia Arca de Salvacion Church, other officers with FMPD entered the parking lot and safely located Silva.