As part of WINK News’ March to a Million Meals campaign, local realtors John Zahner and Liz Leeds will join the cause with their monthly car and coffee show.

The two realtors for Michael Saunders Real Estate in Boca Grande host a monthly car and coffee show where locals gather to show off their cool cars and donate money to help feed the hungry.

The proceeds from this upcoming weekend event will go toward the March to a Million Meals campaign.

The event is set to begin on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Wheeler Road Community Park in Boca Grande.

If you have a fancy car you want to show off, come by. Participants do not need to register for this free event.

If you cannot attend the event, you can help by referring to WINK News’ March to a Million Meals website.