The Naples Art Institute is holding its two-day National Arts Fair in the heart of Downtown Naples, in Cambier Park.

The event is to raise efforts for the Naples Art Institute Education programs, a way for the arts to continue to grow in Naples.

According to Frank Verpoorten, the executive director and chief curator of the Naples Art Institute, he said this is one of the institute’s largest shows.

“We have more than 250 artists that are here today,” said Verpoorten. “We host other shows, smaller ones, but nothing like this one.”

According to the Naples Art Institute, the National Art Fair is voted one of the 200 best by the Sunshine Artist Magazine.

Several local and national artist expressed their interest in the National Art Fair. They said it’s a wonderful opportunity to showcase their work.

One of those artists is Yvonne Hjelte-Rodrigues, a local artist out of Cape Coral, using a paper college technique.

“It’s wonderful I get to show my art that is by the local nature,” said Hjelte-Rodrigues. “Everything I experience here on a daily basis.”

Another artist, Laurie Burke, is the founder and artist of Agua Stone in Top Sail, North Carolina.

Burke said many who purchase her art are out of the state of Florida. A percentage of her profits go towards Stanford Children’s Hospital in efforts to find a cure for Tetralogy of Fallot with Pulmonary Atresia and MAPCA’s after her six-month grandson passed away.

Burke says those profits have been crucial for her. A lot comes from Florida clients.

“Buying all over the country and Florida has been really wonderful for me. So I wanted to get down here,” said Burke. “This is my first time that I’m down here in Florida in Florida doing the show. I’m very excited.”

The art show is happening now until February 25.