A car has crashed into a home in Charlotte Harbor.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, a car traveling around ‘dead man’s curve’ on Harborview Road crashed into the residence.

According to the homeowner, Stephanie Lawrence, the vehicle was still inside her home Sunday morning.

“This road is going to be widened and will be 60 feet closer to our home in the future. Our risk is already great, and it will only be greater once the road is widened,” Lawerence said, “If this vehicle had come in at a different angle, it would’ve killed us in our bedroom.”

WINK News contacted the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office for more information regarding the crash and the vehicle’s driver. As soon as we learn any new information, we will update you on WINKNews.com and on-air.