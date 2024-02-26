Family seeks justice for woman murdered in Arcadia flea market

Emilio Gustavo Olalde Angel (CREDIT: DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office)

Emilio Angel Olalde appeared in court today for the murder of Olivia Maldonado in January.

DeSoto County deputies said Olivia Maldonado was 47 years old when she was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend, Emilio Olalde, at a flea market in Arcadia.

Marisol Maldonado, Olivia’s sister, said Olivia is missed by all: her friends, family, and most of all, her daughter.

Olade had a criminal record in the State of Georgia and had been deported three times.

Now, Olade is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Olade pleaded not guilty in his Monday arraignment at the DeSoto County courthouse, though Maldonado’s family thinks there’s more than enough evidence to prove he’s guilty.

Marisol says the process can take a long time before they are able to get justice for her sister, but she’s holding on to faith.

“Yo espero en Dios que se haga justicia” “I hope to God justice is done” – Marisol Maldonado

The Maldanado family said they would wait however long it takes and want to be there every step of the way until justice is served.

They hope Olade will serve life in prison for the murder of Olivia Maldonado.

Olalde is expected to be back in court on April 30, 2024.