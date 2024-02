Master metal and goldsmith and nationally recognized painter, Cheri Dunnigan continues to create intricate art despite being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease: Lupus.

At the age of 15, Cheri Dunnigan was always passionate for creating multiple subjects involving metal.

“Once I touched metal,” said Dunnigan, “I just fell in love with it.”

At the age of 40, 3 years after her son was born, Dunnigan was diagnosed with Systemic Lupus Erythematosis, an autoimmune disease.

According to the National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 200,000 people in the US are diagnosed with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus.

“I had a lot of joint trouble with my hands. I had a lot of different symptoms,” says Dunnigan. “But what really impacted my art was the fact that I could not use my hands.”

With losing strength and dexterity in her hands, doctors told her that she could no longer continue to metalsmith.

Devasted at first, but she turned er creative talents towards pastel painting, finding a new passion. That passion made her nationally recognized for her pastel landscape paintings and drawings.

For 20 years, Dunnigan has been painting and drawing landscapes but found the art form was therapeutic. Before long, not only had she found herself launched into a new career, but she also found that her condition went into a solid remission.

“Artists have to be self-motivated people they have to know how to challenge themselves,” says Dunnigan. “Learn how to face challenges and how to problem-solve.”

Today, Cheri is healthy and thrilled to be working again in metal and pursuing her career as a landscape painter. She is the founder and artist of her own company, Cheri Dunnigan Fine Art.

Dunnigan is known for her metal fine art jewelry, such as; necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and even broaches.

“In order to get anywhere with your art, you have to be a very self-disciplined, self-motivated person,” says Dunnigan. “And so, I guess for me, that served me really well when I got sick and kept me moving forward.”

Dunnigan teaches ongoing pastel classes at the Art League of Bonita Springs in Bonita Springs, Florida.

Dunnigan pastel art is currently being represented by the Artana Gallery.