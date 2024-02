With pointed fingers, heated exchanges, and passionate supporters, the mayoral candidates of Naples, Florida, squared off in a 90-minute forum.

The candidates may have shaken hands as the night drew to a close, but the tensions that simmered throughout the event lingered.

Incumbent Mayor Teresa Heitmann set the tone, describing it as “a tough, nasty race” unlike anything she had seen before.

Moderators asked the candidates questions, some leading to straightforward responses while others ignited contention.

Some responses focused on city efficiency and fiscal responsibility; others veered into the territory of Political Action Committees, inserting themselves into the non-partisan competition.

Blankenship suggested significant financial backing for specific candidates.

Then, Fingers were pointed, with each candidate denying any association with PACs.

Supporters of each candidate filled the room, passionately defending their choices.

“She’s one of the most honorable, loyal people I know,” said Jackie MacDonell, who supports Mayor Heitmann.

“We need good people to run for office. And I can guarantee you Gary is one,” said Tim Cartwright, who supports Gary Price.

“I like he’s grounded in the principles that I do, which are showing conservativism,” said John Meo, the chairman of the Collier GOP, who supports Ted Blankenship.

As the candidates eventually shook hands after the night, it was evident that this election was a contest like no other.

With crucial issues at stake, from the environment to city development, the Naples voters face an important decision.

Summary of Forum

Blankenship: Focuses on protecting Naples from overdevelopment, improving environmental issues, and making city government more effective.

Heitmann: Emphasized being elected in 2020 to make change, protect the quality of life and environment, and accelerate projects like stormwater improvements.

Price: He highlighted his work over the last 20 years to improve the city and preserve land for parks and his track record of making decisions.

Blankenship: Stressed his non-political background, business experience, and responsiveness to environmental needs.

Heitmann: Points to her leadership during challenges like the pandemic, community involvement, and commitment to solving resident problems.

Price: Highlighted his extensive experience in council meetings, understanding of information processing, and empathy for property rights issues.

Traffic and development

Heitmann aims to maintain Naples’ charm while dealing with density and traffic by enforcing codes and ensuring projects are done on a scale that helps with traffic.

Blankenship suggested improving existing infrastructure, working with the county, and ensuring that essential city employees can afford to live in Naples.

Price emphasized the need for more involvement in county development decisions and addressing the root causes of traffic issues.

Naples airport

Blankenship said managing the noise is possible, and lobbying with the FAA to change operating procedures could reduce noise for everybody.

Heitmann said she wants to work with the FAA to reduce the number of flights to and from the airport. She also said an environmental study needs to be done.

Price said the planes need to get up higher, and faster to reduce noise.

Closing remarks

Mayor Heitmann expressed gratitude for community engagement and addressing tough questions in the election.

She condemned the negative rhetoric and accusations in the race, stating that Naples is not about such ugliness. She talked about her commitment to fighting against powerful interests trying to influence the community and said that Naples and the mayor seat are not for sale.

Blankenship emphasized the importance of protecting Naples’ small-town charm and listening to residents. He expressed being cautious about the source of money, criticizing lobbyists and special interest groups.

Blankenship acknowledged Heitmann’s efforts but called for more action on development issues.

Price expressed gratitude for meeting the people and stated his continued confidence and passion for the city.

He emphasized his suitability for representing the city’s growth and development, aiming to provide a different leadership style. He stressed the importance of making the best choices for the people of Naples, seeking support from various organizations and the community.