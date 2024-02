A car crashed into a Cape Coral canal Wednesday night, confirmed by Cape Coral Police Department.

This happened near Southwest Fourth Street and Southwest Twelfth Avenue, right by the Bonefish Grill.

It’s not clear who drove it in there. Police said when they got on the scene, nobody was inside the vehicle.

Watch the vehicle being pulled out of the canal below.

This is still an active investigation.

Stay tuned to WINK News for updates on this story.