WINK News Meteorologist Nash Rhodes is tracking possible stray showers on your Thursday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

Here’s what to expect for Thursday:

Afternoon temperatures will climb into the 80s again this afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

Stray rain will be possible throughout the day, although storms are not anticipated.

Despite the potential stray shower chance, boaters will find good conditions.

Temperature highs will remain in the 80s for the next 10 days.

There are low rain chances for Thursday and Friday; however, storms are expected for this upcoming weekend and will continue throughout the impending workweek.

