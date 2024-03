Balloons spell out P-R-I-D-E during a parade at PRIDE Cape Coral 2022. Credit: WINK News

The 6th annual Cape Coral Pride celebration is set to take place this weekend.

The two-day celebration will kick off on Saturday, closing Southeast 47th Terrace, between Ninth Place and 11th Place.

The event will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, and the parade will begin at 4 p.m.

The event will be free entry on Saturday and will have a variety of activities and food for attendees, which will include:

3 p.m.: Food trucks, beer tents, liquor tents, carnival games, teen tent, Vendor Village & Wellness Village open.

4 p.m.: PRIDE Cape Coral Parade! This occurs on Southeast 47th Terrace, from 15th Avenue to Eighth Court.

5:30—10 p.m.: Live entertainment on the big stage and street performers.

For more information on the Cape Coral Pride, click here.