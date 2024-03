Credit: SWFL Uncensored Facebook page

A plane has veered off of the runway at Page Field.

According to the Lee County Port Authority, the plane was a private aircraft that veered off course during its landing, around 2 p.m. Sunday.

No injuries were reported as a result of the bumpy landing. The aircraft sustained minor damage.

This incident happened just a week after a man attempted to steal a plane from Page Field in February.

Following that, a private aircraft sustained damage after its landing gear collapsed, Wednesday.

Page Field remains open at this time.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.