The rock band Trapt will be playing a show at The Ranch Concert Hall and Saloon on Sunday, March 3.

Trapt is most well known for their 2002 debut single ” Headstrong” which reached Number 1 on the US Billboard Mainstream Rock and Modern Rock Tracks charts and Number 16 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Their new album “The Fall” was released in May 2023.

The event will be open to patrons 18 years old and up. General admission is $30 and Reserved seating is $60.

Sunday night’s event will be the last stop of their tour in Florida.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available for purchase here or at the door of the venue.