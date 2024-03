Credit: Encompass Health

There will be an invitation-only groundbreaking ceremony for the home of a new rehabilitation hospital in Fort Myers.

According to Encompass Health, the future inpatient hospital will offer amenities such as 60 private patient rooms, a therapy gym featuring advanced rehabilitation technologies, a therapy courtyard, a dining room, an in-house pharmacy and dayroom areas.

The hospital is expected to begin serving patients in the summer of 2025.

The groundbreaking ceremony will occur on Tuesday at 9 a.m. at 6150 Medical Park Loop in Fort Myers.