scene of the Clearwater small plane crash. CREDIT: CLEARWATER FIRE AND RESCUE

The pilot of the deadly plane crash in Clearwater on Feb. 1 said that he could not see the runway despite the runway lights being turned to their “highest intensity,” according to a preliminary NTSB report released Tuesday.

The plane was destroyed after it hit two mobile homes and eventually the ground near Clearwater.

Jemin Patel, the pilot, and two occupants of one of the impacted residences died. An occupant of a second residence sustained minor injuries.

The flight departed from Vero Beach, and when Patel was about four miles from the runway, he was advised by air traffic control that radar services were terminated. He then continued under visual flight rules.

Witnesses at Clearwater Air Park stated that the pilot broadcasted on the common traffic advisory that he could not find the airport and asked them to turn on the runway lights, which were already on for an airplane that had just landed.

The same witnesses also told investigators that after Patel requested a second time for the lights to be turned on again, the pilot-controlled runway lighting “was changed to the highest intensity,” according to the report.

Both those witnesses then heard Patel announce that he had a fire.

The remains of the wreckage have been secured for further examination.