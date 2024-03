Eastern diamondback rattlesnake. FWC photo by Bradley O’Hanlon

Officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were rattled after finding a surprise inside a gopher tortoise burrow.

According to an Instagram post from FWC Research, a pair of eastern diamondback rattlesnakes were found inside a burrow on Valentine’s Day. View this post on Instagram A post shared by FWRI (@fwcresearch)

Considering the species is known as solitary, seeing two of them in the burrow was an added bonus for researchers.

“To avoid inclement weather, this species uses gopher tortoise burrows, armadillo holes, stump holes and root channels,” the FWC website says. “These shelters keep them warm when air temperatures become too cold for surface activity.”

Eastern diamondbacks are found across the southeastern United States, so it’s not very unusual to come across the venomous reptile in Southwest Florida. In fact, they can be found on most barrier islands around Florida. The eastern diamondback rattlesnake is one of six venomous snake species found in Florida. (Credit: WINK News)

Growing up to more than 8 feet, the eastern diamondback is the longest rattlesnake species found in the United States. They are also the largest rattlesnake species in the United States.

Peak mating season is usually in the late summer and fall. Nevertheless, the two rattlesnakes may have been using the tortoise burrow to mate.

In Florida and throughout their native habitat, the species is in decline.

“Restoring their habitat and maintaining it through prescribed fires will allow them to have a safe area to live, reproduce and forage,” FWC’s website says. A rattlesnake in a plastic container. Credit: Florida Gulf Coast University

According to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute, eastern diamondback rattlesnakes use a hemotoxic venom. This type of venom attacks the red blood cells and causes significant tissue damage.

Nevertheless, human fatalities from diamondback bites are rare, as you can find antivenom for bites throughout their range.

