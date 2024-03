(CREDIT: WINK News)

Three juveniles have been arrested after being accused of kicking the door frame of a home in Cape Coral.

On Sunday, at 4 a.m., Cape Coral police officers responded to the 900 block of Northwest 16th Place about a burglary.

According to CCPD, the victim said he woke up when someone kicked in the front door of his residence, causing significant damage.

He checked his camera and witnessed two boys walk up to his front door and forcefully kick the door in, breaking the frame.

While gathering information, officers received a second burglary report at the 1000 block of Northwest 15th Place with three juveniles fitting the description of the prior incident.

All three boys were seen running through the backyard of a residence.

When officers found them, one of the boys stopped, while the other two ran inside a house under construction and hid from officers.

The investigation revealed that two of the three boys were seen on camera breaking the reporting party’s door in an apparent attempt to gain entry.

They are being charged with damage to a property, criminal mischief and burglary of a dwelling or structure causing damage $1,000 or more.

The other boy is being charged with loitering and prowling.