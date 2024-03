Photo via the Fort Myers Beach Shrimp Festival.

The Fort Myers Beach bridge will close for a festival parade and 5K Run this weekend.

According to the Fort Myers Beach Fire District, the Mantanza Pass Bridge will close on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

It will be closed to all traffic for the Fort Myers Bridge Shrimp Festival Parade and 5K Run.

The fire district asks you to plan accordingly.