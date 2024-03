Contraceptives are becoming more accessible after the first over-the-counter birth control pill is on its way to shelves in Southwest Florida and the rest of the country. The so-called Opill has been making national headlines.

But what makes this pill different from other birth control pills? Nothing.

It’s a progestin-only pill, making it slightly safer than a combination pill. That said, it is slightly less effective than a combination pill. It’s also worth noting you have to take the pill at the same time every day.

Unplanned pregnancy just became as easy as picking up Tylenol from Walgreens.

“It gives us power. We can make decisions about ourselves,” said Janet Sizemore, a woman from Fort Myers.

Opill is set to hit stores by the end of March. It’s the first-of-its-kind over the county birth control in the United States.

“Sounds like a pretty good thing,” said Robin Frey.

“We had to go to a doctor to get it. Yeah. I don’t remember a whole lot about we had to go to a doctor. My wife did to get a prescription,” said Frey.

However, with Opill, there is no prescription, doctor visits or insurance hassle. All you have to do is go to your local pharmacy.

“They don’t have to go through the embarrassment or judgment,” said Sizemore.

WINK News spoke to Florida Gulf Coast University health professor Christina Dzioba to explain why it is the only approved one for over-the-counter sales.

“This medication is absolutely not new. This is something that we’ve been using for a long time. It’s a progestin-only pill,” said Dzioba.

Opill has already begun shipping to major retailers like Walgreens and CVS and costs $19.99 a month.

“That’s not bad. You know, like that. If you’re working minimum wage, and that, I think you could probably get $20 together,” said Sizemore.

Something that stood out to several people is Opill’s lack of age restrictions. Perrigo is marketing Opill for “All Ages.”

Click here to learn more about Opill.