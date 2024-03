Phoenix Adams, 16, goes missing in North Fort Myers. CREDIT: LCSO

Law enforcement is asking for the public to help find a teenage girl who has gone missing in North Fort Myers.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Phoenix Adams was last seen on Jan. 26, wearing jean shorts, a black hoodie with red and white Air Jordan shoes.

Adams was last seen in the area around Moody Road in North Fort Myers.

Adams is 5′ 4″ tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Call 239-477-1000 if you have any information on Adams’s whereabouts.