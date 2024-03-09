Sanibel Beach renourishment project updates

Trucks replacing sand on Sanibel beaches. CREDIT: WINK News

As the Sanibel Beach renourishment project continues, Contractors have begun work on the last two sections of sand placement to complete the project before the turtle nesting season in April.

The Lighthouse Beach Bayside parking lot has been reopened at this time.

The Trost Parking Lot and Tarpon Bay Beach Access will be temporarily closed beginning Monday, March 11 for approximately two weeks.

The lot and access site will reopen to the public temporarily on Sunday, March 17, and close again on Monday, March 18.

Since the beginning of the project, Over 240,000 tons of sand have been added to Sanibel’s beaches.

Approximately 400,000 tons of sand will be distributed by over 100 dump trucks throughout the island by the end of the project.

The Sanibel Beach project is expected to be completed in April 2024.