Set those clocks an hour ahead! Daylight saving time starts tonight for 2024.

Daylight saving occurs on the second Sunday of March and resets the first Sunday after Halloween.

This year, Daylight saving will take place in the early morning on Sunday, March 10.

At 2 a.m. clocks will “spring forward” one hour to allow one extra hour of sunlight during the day.

Arizona and Hawaii are the only two states that do not participate in the time change.

U.S. territories such as Puerto Rico, Guam, America Samoa, the Virgin Islands, and the Northern Mariana Islands also do not follow the time change.

Daylight saving will “Fall back” on November 3, 2024.